From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for tomorrow’s election, Chidozie Nwankwo, moments ago, endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chief Valentine Ozigbo.

The Director General of Chidozie Nwankwo Campaign Organization, Ejike Nwachukwu, in a statement, said that Nwankwo, after due consultations with relevant stakeholders, resolved to support Ozigbo in the election and also urged his supporters to do the same.

“After due consultations with top aides, friends and family, we do hereby endorse the best candidate in this contest, Mr Valentine Chineto Ozigbo of the PDP, to win the governorship election.

“Consequent upon above, we hereby collapse our campaign structures, the Kingdom Care Foundation structure and all the Pentecostal structures supporting our candidacy in this election to support the election of Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP.”

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The VCO Campaign Organisation, in a statement, confirmed that the two men had spoken on the phone and that Ozigbo was grateful for the endorsement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .