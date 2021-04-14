From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election, the National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Chief Kenneth Udeze, has said the party would likely go into alliance with any major party that would share its political views.

Udeze, who stated this at the inauguration of a 25- member executive committee to pilot the party’s affairs for five years, added that he would expand the party’s base by winning more seats in both the state and the at national level.

Those inaugurated include are Alhaji Adebayo lawal (Kwara) as Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulahi Maigari (Kebbi) as National Vice Chairman (North-West), Abdulnasir Hamman (Adamawa) North-East, Dr Manga Asha (Nasarawa) North-Central, Akintan Micheal (Ondo) South-West, Obinna Nwofoke (Ebonyi) South-East, Gabriel Sunday (Rivers) South-South and Vernimba James as the National Secretary.

According to Udeze, ‘my leadership shall leverage on the relative peace and unity amongst our leaders of thought and constitute a twelve-man reconciliation committee.

‘Members of this committee shall be men/Wwmen of honest character who shall commence reconciling the differences in our party hierarchy where serious internal issues brew, and this we shall do immediately after our inauguration.

‘They shall be made up of political and other secular leaders of thought amongst whom are our office holders, the clergy, the academia and entrepreneurs, they shall form the think tank of the AA.

‘Although there are limited resources at our disposal, we shall do our utmost best to undertake this venture for optimal results and massive gains to our party.’

He continued: ‘By the special grace of God, we were able to get not less than 10 legislative seats at the last election in 2019, for the first time in the history of the party, and now we want to consolidate on what we did by driving towards at least five state governors.

‘Consultations have already started, and we shall make the most of it with time. Mention needs to be made about the nearest governorship election in Anambra State, which is one of the states we have a strong presence.

‘However, due to the shortness of time, we might consider an alliance with a credible candidate from that state, or we shall go it alone.

‘We intend to make a presentation to the APC-led government of President Buhari on the need to constitute a community-based security network in all the area councils in the state as a veritable option to delivering intelligence to the security operatives, as a means of curtailing obvious security lapses evident in the nation.

‘Part of their work shall be intelligence gathering and sharing, securing of our borders, our territory, the lives of our people and our property.

‘They shall equally be saddled with the responsibility of controlling the rate of drug abuse which is fast rendering some of our youths useless to themselves, their parents and society at large.

‘We are hoping to win at least five states in the governorship elections and expand so that in the future we can talk about taking over power in the centre with the collaboration of other political allies. That’s all I can say for now.’