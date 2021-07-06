The African Democratic Congress (ADC), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure neutrality, fairness and transparency in the conduct of the Anambra governorship election.

National Chairman of the party, Mr. Raph Nwosu, made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Awka, the state capital.

Nwosu also appealed to eligible residents of the state to participate actively in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise being conducted by the electoral body.

He said the only way to throw out a non-performing or bad government is through the ballot box, appealing to residents to take the exercise seriously.

“We urge INEC to change tactics and be neutral in the coming election. Anambra people deserve free, fair and credible elections, and nobody, not even INEC, should be allowed to subvert the will of the people.

“We also urge the electorate to register and vote. INEC has opened the registration window. We must take advantage of it maximally.

“I must caution that democratic vitality revolves around citizens’ participation and electoral manager’s credibility, neutrality, discipline and transparency,” he said.

The ADC boss described the performance and the incumbent-successor arrangement of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the past years as a failure.

According to him, only good governance could guarantee a return for an incumbent, adding that people must be allowed to decide who wins in any election.

