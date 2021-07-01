The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has promised to oust the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) and also shock the major opposition parties – the APC and PDP in the forthcoming election.

A statement from the office of the National Chairman, Chief Okey Ralph Nwosu said “ADC is building on political parties and partners with Labour leaders, Coalition of Civil Societies, Concerned Professionals, Youth and Women groups to take ownership of the party to rescue Anambra in 2021.

“ADC has been repositioned and poised to salvage Anambra State on November 6 governorship election. The Anambra labour leaders, and well meaning civil servants have all identified with the ADC transformational mission in Anambra State. It is time to give the voice back to the people. ADC has always been the most authentic political party with clear ideas. The ADC brand is very strong.”

The statement noted further that the plan is to ”assure that a transformational ADC governor takes charge to create prosperity for the people.”

The party also vowed to take over the reign of political leadership in the country beginning with the Anambra governorship election.

