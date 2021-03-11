From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governorship aspirant on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Anambra State, Afam Ume-Ezeoke, has said his party would end the 16-year-old reign of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the November 6 poll.

Ume-Ezeoke, who spoke in Awka, the state capital,during a meeting with stakeholders of the party, said APGA had become very unpopular among the people and would lose the election. He said he had designed a blueprint that would transform the state if given the mandate by Ndi Anambra.

Ume-Ezeoke said he decided to contest the election because he was not impressed with the current state of things in Anambra and that he came to effect changes where necessary.