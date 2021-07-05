Women in Anambra State have been called upon to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise to get their voter’s cards in order to take part in electing next governor of the state.

President of the Mothers Union, Women’s Guild and Girls’ Guild in the Niger Province and Awka diocese, Mrs Martha Ibezim, made the call, weekend, at the close of the 35th Awka Diocesan Conference and first Women’s Guild conference, held at St. Mark’s Church, Aguluzigbo, Anocha Local Government Area of the state.

She said: “Election season is here again for Anambra State. I am calling on our mothers to secure their voter’s cards, and be ready to vote and make their votes count in the election.

“Remember, the Anambra Governorship election will hold on Saturday, 6th November, 2021. So, as you leave this conference, your voter’s card should be your next agenda.

“I am launching “Operation show your voter’s card” for all women and their children in Awka diocese. It shall be extended to the provinces as well, through diocesan presidents. Anambra is our own state, and we cannot afford to live like strangers. All women must vote, and your votes shall produce the next governor.”

Meanwhile, the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Anambra State branch, has decried what it described as low level of awareness and participation in the ongoing continuous voter’s registration exercise.

In a statement by Vincent Ezekwueme and Chidi Mbah, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the group lamented low level of awareness towards online voter’s registration exercise currently ongoing throughout the country.

“Political, religious and market leaders should begin in earnest to accelerate education, mobilization, information and enlightenment of citizens to take very active part in the governorship election”, the CLO stated.

