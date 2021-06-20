Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Anambra State, nine aspirants have requested the National Caretaker Committee chairman and head of the Special Congress Committee of the party, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, not to appoint Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege or Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as head of zonal committee for the state 2021 governorship election.

In a petition to the APC chairman, the aspirants are asking for the exclusion of Omo-Agege and Kalu because of their alleged strong ties with one of the aspirants, Senator Andy Ubah.

The aspirants said if any of the two legislators are involved in the zonal committe activities relating to the APC governorship election, they could be biased in favour of their friend.

They said Omo-Agege lived with Andy Ubah in the United States of America and could be accised of handing over the APC structure to him to win the primary election coming up on June 26.

On Senator Kalu, the aspirants said he is not only too familiar with Anambra politics but also close to virtually all the aspirants.

Apart from that, they said Kalu has marriage ties with Ubah as his wife is related to the Ubah family and his sister, Hon Nnenna Ukaeje, is married to Andy Ubah.

The aspirants said they would prefer an independent party member to head the panel in order to guarantee level playing field.

They urged the APC Chairman to look for other leaders to appoint into the committee.