From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has said it would soon meet to decide on the date, timetable, schedule of activities for the commencement of the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

There have been concerns over the continued delay by the leadership of the APC Caretaker Committee commencing the sale of the nomination form weeks after the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded the exercise for the governorship.

However, the party’s National Secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, told Daily Sun that there is no need for the party to be in a hurry, revealing that the party’s national leadership will soon meet to decide on the date.

The party’s chief scribe further argued that since the party is still within the time frame and schedule of activities given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the concerns is unnecessary.

Newly inaugurated All Progressives Congress (APC) contact and strategy committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow at the main hall of the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

According to a release by the Secretary of the committee, Ikechi Emenike, the meeting will deliberate on the mandate of the committee.

The committee, which is chaired by Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, is made up of governors (past and present), National Assembly members (past and present), serving ministers and other major stakeholders of the party. It is expected to formerly kick start the work of the committee.