From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has revealed that it will soon meet to decide on the date, timetable, schedule of activities for the commencement of the sale expression of interest and nomination forms for the primaries for the November 6 Anambra state govenorship election.

There have been concerns over the continued delay by the leadership of the APC Caretaker Committee commencing the sale of the nomination form weeks after the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded the exercise for the Anambra guber.

However, reacting to the concerns, the party’s National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, told Daily Sun that there is no need for the party to be in any hurry, revealing that the party’s national leadership will soon meet to decide on the date.

The party’s chief scribe further argued that since the party is still within the time frame and schedule of activities given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the concerns is unnecessary.

“There is no cause for alarm over the sale of nomination forms. You know that it is not something few people will sit and take decision because it involves the meeting of the Caretaker Committee. I can assure you that the Caretaker Committee will soon meet to decide the date.

“The good thing is that we are still within the time frame for the timetable and schedule of activities released by the electoral body, INEC. There is no definite date for the commencement of the sale of nomination forms,however, I want to assure you that we will soon meet to release our timetable for the party primaries,” he said.