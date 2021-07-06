From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An All Progressives Congress APC stakeholders forum in Anambra State under the auspices of APC Media Frontier has appealed to all aggrieved aspirants in the concluded governorship primary election to accept Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba as duly elected candidate of the party .

State coordinator of the group, Barr. Ikemba Iyke-Oliobi who made the appeal in Awka yesterday urged all stakeholders to work with Uba to win the governorship position in the state.

According to him, the primary election has come and gone and it is time for all members to work together for the victory of the party in the governorship election.

He urged every member of the party to rally round the candidate because he cannot win the election alone without the support of others.

According to him, Senator Andy Uba has already emerged the party’s flag bearer and everybody should accept his candidature for the gubernatorial election.

He called on every stakeholder to embrace the reconciliatory efforts being championed by the party, with the aim of focusing on the long term survival of the party in the state, especially winning the governorship election .

“Party members trooped out across the 326 electoral wards in Anambra state and primary election was conducted and a candidate by name senator Emmanuel Andy Uba emerged the winner as declared by the chairman of the primary election committee ,Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state with 230,201 votes .

“It is instructive to note that the dateline by Independent Electoral Commission INEC for the conduct all governorship primaries in Anambra state has since lapsed , by midnight of July 1,2021,while the date for publishing of candidates of political parties by INEC is on the 16th of July , 2021.

“This, invariably means that the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Anambra state, as it stands today, remains Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba , as announced by the Governor of Ogun state , Dapo Abiodun led – primary election committee .

“The candidature of Senator Uba has been acknowledged by the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC which last week set up a primary elections appeal committee headed by Governor Yahaya Inuwa of Gombe state ,to receive complaints from the aggrieved aspirants .

“On the other hand, Senator Uba has been receiving congratulatory messages from various quarters within the party while the entire Anambra State Working Committee of APC led by the state chairman , Hon. Basil Ejidike has also congratulated Senator Uba and promised to work with him to reconcile all aggrieved parties in the interest of the party , knowing full well that Anambra state government House is our target” he said.

