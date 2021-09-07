As the All Progressive Congress Party prepares for the Anambra state gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 6th, a chieftain of the party and member of the APC National strategic Lobby committee, Obidike Chukwuebuka has dismissed rumours that the ruling party is on a lead to rig the electoral process.

Obidike said this in a radio station during a telephone chat. He described it as a fallacy the various media reports that his party had perfected plans to manipulate the forthcoming Anambra guber election.

Obidike Chukwuebuka who is also a leading youth leadership aspirant in the soon to come APC national convention said that his party is built on true democracy and rule of law can never Manipulate a process that is left for the masses to determine. He challenged the opposition to prove their assertion.

He maintained that the party is fielding the best candidate, and the people of Anambra are ready to connect to the center through the APC. He enjoyed Ndi Anambra to support the All Progressive Congress and be rest assured of better opportunities.

He is convinced that the right time for Ndi Anambra is now. He believes that there is no crises in the party as the entrance of over six members of that state house of Assembly into the party is sign of good fate. On the same noted, he prayed God to keep the party unified as victory is near.

Recall that Obidike Chukwuebuka is a young Anambrarian who is committed to the leadership of APC and a core Buharist. He’s the Director General – Conference of APC Support Group and was recently appointed into the party’s National committee to see that youths are given slots in the ongoing party congresses.

