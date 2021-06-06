From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) frontline aspirant for Anambra State governorship election, Dr George Moghalu, has claimed that his party will bank on enviable achievements President Muhammadu Buhari recorded in the Southeast to win the poll.

He spoke at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja when he returned his expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the party primaries this month and the November 6 governorship poll.

He argued that President Buhari has achieved what eluded the Southeast when it’s sons and daughters were in government under the administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Asked his view on the fight against corruption, insecurity and how APC will capitalise on it to win Anambra, he said: “In making an assessment of the administration, take it first from where it start. As at 2014 -2015, President Buhari was elected president of this country, yes, I agree with you. We campaigned on those three issues. The issue of insecurity, economy and corruption.

“As at the time we were campaigning, 14 local governments had already been annexed with the Caliphate flag flying there. But it appears we are quick to forget. Today, there is no iota of Nigeria been controlled by anybody else other than Nigerian government.

“I agree with you that we have not gotten to our desired destination. It is a work in progress. Even America has security challenges. Even the civilized society. The countries we are copying today has security challenge. A few days back, Israel was battling it with Palestinians. So this are things that comes up on daily but as they come you address them.

“The important thing here is that, is government committed to the fight. The answer is yes. What is the moral of our fighting forces? I think we must lay emphasis in congratulating this men and women that are sacrificing their lives for us.

“The only way we can appreciate them is by appreciating them and not condemning them. So I am convinced and confident boldly saying it that on that score the President has done well.

“Yes, but that doesn’t mean we have reached the desired destination. The president himself acknowledged that. That is a work in progress.

“But in preparing any work, the important thing is, your eyes is it on the ball? Where are you focused? Where are you determined to be by this time tomorrow?

“Once you streamline and mark that out, you may get to your destination. It may be slow but the important thing is that you will get there.

“On the issue of corruption, I don’t need anybody to tell you the man’s scorecard. Nigerians, today have a president whose antecedents for corruption is available for anybody to see. And he came with that determination.

“I agree there was a weakness in the system even before he came. Because we almost find ourselves in a situation where we have strong individuals against strong institutions. And that is a very big challenge. If you notice, the president emphasis was building strong institutions.

“Because if we have strong institutions no matter how strong the individual he will be subsumed. So if the structure is put in place, there is every guarantee that whatever you put will stand.

“So the emphasis of government in that regard is to build a very strong institutional structure. So that we can be in a situation where there is strong institutions against strong individuals.

“Let me also take you to this point it is no more business as usual. Unlike before. Nobody takes government money now with impunity like before.

“They must look at their back to see if anybody is watching. It is not like before. And there are mechanisms that are being put in place to check excess.

“The TSA, and EFCC. These are programmes that are working and we see them working. So he has done so very well in the fight against corruption. But dont forget corruption will fight back. And we are having cases like that. But the important thing is to remain focus and that is my recommendation. That government should remain focus because it is about all of us.

“We must avoid a situation where we separate government from ourselves, except we try to shy away from responsibility.

“Our attitude as a people in the fight against corruption must change. We should stop supporting corrupt individuals in our communities. We should stopped celebrating them.

“When you look at the economy, yes, we have not gotten to where the government will like to be. The truth is that, we must not forget that by the time the president took over this the leadership of this country oil was as low as twenty something dollars to a barrel.

“And you and I know that oil is the mainstay of this economy. Sights should not be lost of the fact that, we have a situation where a lot has to be done but the resources available are limited. This resource is such that Nigeria is not in control of the market.

“It is a situation where whatever happens in the international community is influences the situation on ground. And that challenge is there. So whatever happens affect us. Government realizes this.

“Let me also emphasize that I don’t speak for government. I speak for myself. Government realizing this challenge is there. It started laying emphasis on diversifying the economy.

“Today we are talking about agriculture m. Prior to this time, we were importing rice but I am sure nobody is talking about importation of rice now.

“We are almost approaching self-sufficiency in rice production. So we have that challenge. So government is doing well in trying to diversify the economy.

“If you look at again, government is doing well in investment infrastructure and development because we have had an infrastructural decay of quite a long while.

“I engaged some people in an argument when they were saying what have we gained from the southeast. There was a time in this country when the Chairman of a house committee on works was an Igbo man.

“A deputy Senate President was a man. The deputy speaker was an Igbo man. The minister of Finance and Economic was a Igbo lady. “Secretary to government was an Igbo. Yet no one kilometre of road was tarred in the Southeast. And now you are asking why an Anambran man won’t trust APC.

“The second Niger bridge, they did flag off for four times, every election year, we flag it off. Every election year, we set up canopies and flag it off until Buhari came and it stopped.

“And actual construction started. Today, we are being told of the hand over day of first quarter of 2022. You can go there and go and see what is happening there.

“As we speak, Enugu-Onitsha road is being addressed. Enugu-Port Harcourt is being addressed. A new contract has been awarded between Umuahia and Ikot-Ekpene. Same thing Aba-Ikot-Ekpene.

“Why wont they support us? And when people keep saying APC is not popular in Anambra, in 2017, election we came second. We beat PDP in that election. So what happened? Is it demons that voted for us? The same Anambra people are there.

“When you marry two husbands, ask women they will tell you. You will be in a position to compare which one is better. Like I keep saying it. Anambra people have married two husbands. And the third one is waiting which is APC.

“And we are asking them to marry us this time so that they will be in a position to compare the first, second and this husband that is coming. Because we are coming with a commitment, determination to change the narrative,” he defended.