From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The foot soldiers of Sir Azuka Okwuosa Campaign Organization for November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Chief Chris Obuekwe and Sir Osaeloka Offor, have intensified efforts in galvanizing a buildup for a successful outing of their principal in the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election and subsequent victory of Okwuosa in the election proper.

The duo, while addressing journalists in Awka, yesterday, firstly dismissed the impression that the APC belongs to people of the Northern Nigeria and would have nothing to do with Igbo support. They insisted that it was not a party that would do the job but the individual candidate who had the mandate of any political party. They said that those Igbo who hated the APC, giving it the tag of Northern political party did so in error and asked them to retrace their steps.

He wondered what the APC haters would call the party if by 2023 an Igbo man emerges president on the party’s platform. He argued that the important thing was to give the right person the leadership mandate of the Ssate under the APC.

In further clarifications, Osaeloka in his capacity as the director of Okwuosa Campaign Organization said that the APC in Anambra was currently being domesticated to change the narrative. He said that was why the party had come up with Aziza Igbo movement.