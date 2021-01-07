From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Anambra State All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to provide a level playing field during the party primary to elect its candidate for the governorship election.

Caretaker Committee Chairman, Basil Ejidike, who gave the assurance in a chat with Daily Sun in Abuja, said arrangements have been perfected to ensure APC emerges victorious to occupy the Anambra government house after the governorship poll.

Asked if the state chapter will go for a consensus candidate, Ejidike said: “If it is the collective decision and if it is what will give us the desired victory, why not. However, the consensus must follow due process. Everybody must be carried along to ensure the outcome of the primary does not destabilise the party.

“We are interested in winning. As party leadership, we will provide a level playing field for every interested aspirant.”

On what is giving him the confidence that the APC will win the election, he said: “For those that followed the last governorship election few years ago, it was clear that the APC was close to clinching the victory if not the internal crisis we had then.