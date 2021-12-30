From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, have raised the alarm that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is yet to release the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the governorship results in Anambra State after the election

The party lamented that despite the Court Order to release the CTC to the parties INEC yet to do the needful, stressing that the INEC may have hidden agenda.

The Acting State Chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, who disclosed this at the Geneva Continental Hotel in Awka, during the party’s Stakeholder’s meeting, attended by who’s who in APC in Anambra State, led by the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Andy Uba.

During the meeting, two powerful Committees were inaugurated. They were 11-member Disciplinary committee, led by Hon Chibuzor Obiakor, while C J Chinwuba would serve as Secretary . It had other members like Sir Chris Chikwelu (Ichele -Agulu) among others

The other Committee was Congress Awareness Committee, led by former House of Representatives member, Hon Raph Okeke, while and former member of House of Representatives, Hon Nze Chidi Duru would serve as Secretary

Ejidike while addressing the stakeholders said, INEC had not been able to give reason why it had not released the CTC to the parties, describing it as a shame.

He said, ” this is a special gathering because it’s a gathering to give our party a new direction. Any party that fails to win election is not political party which has eluded us in the state. APC is a political party and not a club.

“We are going to contest every available position in 2023. And without discipline, we will not win anything. INEC has not been able to issue out CTC even after it was ordered by the court because of the difficult situation it has found itself.

” What that action means is that something was wrong during the election. Our tribunal case is justified because the right thing was not done by INEC .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Those party members who are still pursuing court cases against APC are trying to frustrate our party .Don’t be dislusioned, we will not allow them to derail us .

“We are going to deal with anybody who tries to dislodge the activities of APC in Anambra State, as directed by the National leadership ” Ejidike warned.

He further announced that all the 21 local government Chairmen would be handed the list for the Congresses, while they would liaise with the stakeholders in their areas for a peaceful congresses

In his speech, the leader of the party in the State, Senator Andy Uba, said APC had come to stay in Anambra.

“We need to stay together as our congress is coming on 8 January, 2022. APC must be strong, otherwise in 2023 we’re not going to win anything.

” Let’s stop the in fighting and forget selfishness. I’m ready to apologise to those who believe I wronged them for us to move forward and reclaim Anambra ” Uba said

For Senator Margery Okadigbo,” I will always identify with what is right. We have challenges and we’re beginning today to get it right. Some members need to be whipped to come to their senses.

“We should stop some of these abusive languages against our leaders, it’s an abomination in Igbo land. We must always carry along women in this party” the widow of the former Senate President said

Other stakeholders who spoke included, Senator Ikechukwu Obiora, former Anambra State House of Assembly Speakers, Rita Maduagwu and Ben Chuks Nwosu among others.