From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday finally issued the timetable and schedule of activities for the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election, fixing the conduct of party primary for Saturday, June 26.

The ruling party also picked April 16 to June 8 and duration for sale of expression of interest and nomination forms between.

In a statement issued by the APC, Director, Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha, Ussiju Medaner, the ruling party revealed that the screening of aspirants will hold Thursday June 10, 2021, just as it fixed the publication of claims and objections on Saturday June 12, 2021.

The party emphasised that the governorship nomination forms will be going for a whopping N22.5m, explaining that while the Governorship Expression of Interest Form cost N2,500,000, the Nomination form will cost N20,000,000.00, totalling N22,500,000.

It further noted that in accordance with the resolve of the party, female aspirants and Physically Challenged Aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for the position.

According to the statement; “In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, the APC hereby releases this time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2021 Governorship Primary Election in Anambra State.

“Notice of Election to the State Chapter: Wednesday April 14, 2021. Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat): Thursday April 15- Tuesday June 8, 2021.

“Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents

(APC National Secretariat): Tuesday June 8, 2021.

“Screening of Aspirants: Thursday June 10, 2021. Publication of claims and objections: Saturday June 12, 2021. Screening Appeals: Tuesday June 15, 2021.

“The party Primary election holds Saturday June 26, 2021, just as Election Appeal holds Wednesday June 30, 2021.

“The Governorship Expression of Interest Form cost N2,500,000 while the Nomination form cost N20,000,000.00, totalling N22,500,000.

“Female Aspirants and Physically Challenged Aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for the position,” the statement read.