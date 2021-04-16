From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, issued timetable and schedule of activities for the November 6 Anambra governorship election, fixing the conduct of party primary for Saturday, June 26.

The ruling party also picked April 16 to June 8 for sale of governorship expression of interest and nomination forms.

In a statement by its Director of Organisation, Al-Mustapha Ussiju Medaner, the party said the screening of aspirants will hold on Thursday, June 10, just as it fixed the publication of claims and objections for Saturday, June 12.

The party said the governorship nomination forms will cost N20 million while the expression of interest form will cost N2,500,000 totalling N22,500,000.

It said in accordance with the resolve of the party, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 percent of the prescribed fees for the position.