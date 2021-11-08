From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Orumbra North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Nnebe, has carpeted the state chairman of his party, Chief Basil Ejidike, for demanding for the cancellation of the state’s governorship election held last Saturday.

Ejidike had, in a statement yesterday, described the poll as a “big time electoral fraud and malpractice” and therefore demanded for its cancellation.

“We want the whole world to hear our voice; that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election”, the statement partly read.

But Nnebe, at a press conference in Awka, the state capital, dismissed the allegations by his chairman as baseless; saying that the election was free, fair and transparent.

“Our attention has been drawn to the statement by the Anambra State Chairman of the APC, Mr Basil Ejidike, wherein he called for the cancellation of the November 6th Gubernatorial election in the state.

“It has become instructive that we address this issue squarely and to make it clear that Basil Ejidike belongs to the fifth columnist that is against the democratic process that we have today.

“Mr Basil Ejidike subverted democratic process to become Acting State Chairman and has no locus to challenge the outcome of a peaceful and transparent election in Anambra.

“What more, Mr Andy Uba, whose interest he is fostering, was not a valid candidate at the election when the process that produced him as a candidate of the APC was an electoral fraud and undemocratic.

“Anambra people have spoken loudly by the results already announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the rantings of the opposition cannot change the wishes and aspirations of Ndi Anambra to sustain the socioeconomic development of our dear state.

“We congratulate Gov. Willie Obiano, the National Leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the victory in 18 LGAs and it has become clear that Anambra electorates have chosen their governor; hence, the submissions of Basil Ejidike is inconsequential and does not hold water.

“We urge members of the public to discountenance the statements of Ejidike which is a case of a bad loser”, Nnebe said.

