From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, yesterday, said that it has registered extra 300,000 members in addition to the above 200,000 it had on its membership register before this year’s registration and revalidation exercise which started in February.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, disclosed this at a press conference at their secretariat in Awka, the state capital. He said that the development gave a welcome fillip to their dedicated efforts to win this year’s November 6 governorship election in the state.

“The registration and revalidation exercise which we had some months ago started sometime in February and ended around early May. Before the exercise, the APC in Anambra had a little above 200,000 members.

“But after the exercise, we now have a little above 500,000 members in Anambra. What it means is that the party has progressed. I am talking about real, active party members. It means that we are on course.

“The exercise is, however, still ongoing. We had a little break before the last primary. And of course, now that the primary is over, the exercise will continue”, he stated.

Ejidike said that the party and its leaders were solidly behind their governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba, and his running mate, Emeka Okafor, a lawyer, and would leave no stone unturned to ensure that they win the poll.

The state party chairman said that the party has commenced resolving various issues that came up during the conduct of its last governorship primary poll and that it has so far recorded success stories in that regard.

“I am glad to announce to you that in APC, we have certain mechanisms for resolving internal issues and those mechanisms are at work as I am talking to you.

“There were rumours that certain people have left the party. As the chairman of the party, I want to announce to you that as I am talking to you now, I have not received any resignation letter from anybody.

“We cannot be working on rumour or hearsay. We work based on records. Since I have not received any resignation letter from anybody, I cannot authoritatively say that anybody has left the party”, Ejidike said.

