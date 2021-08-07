From Fred Itua, Abuja

The apex youth body of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has dumped the Victor Oye-led leadership of the party which produced Charles Soludo as the party’s governorship candidate for Anambra governorship election.

The youths, under the auspices of the APGA Youths Vanguard, also endorsed Chukwuma Umeoji as the party’s governorship candidate.

Their position was made known in a communique of their National Working Committee. They pledged their loyalty to Jude Okeke as the party’s chairman.

The communique was jointly signed by their President, Victor Okonkwo; Secretary, Atinuke Oyeyemi; and Public Relations Officer, Soboma Richard.

It reads: “The recent happenmgs in our party necessitated the emergency meeting of the Natonal Working Committee (NWC) which is the highest organ of the Vanguard.

“We reviewed the recent happenings in our party concerning the flag bearer of our party in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election and discovered that there is the need for everyone to be on the same page for the interest of our party.

(“We sincerely appreciate all the interested parties. However, everyone should join hand in support of Honourable Umeoji as the candidate of our party especially as INEC has dully recognized him as the candidate of the party, knowing well that Honourable Umeoji is eminently qualified as a former local government chairman and serving House of Representatives member.

“We therefore pass vote of confidence and declare our total support for Hon. Umeoji while calling every member of APGA to rally round support for his victory at polls.

“We call on every eligible voter in Anambra State to give the necessary support and ensure the victory of Honourable Umeoji and APGA in the forthcoming governorship election, knowmg well that he will bring more dividends of democracy to Anambra State.

“Finally, we call on every warring person to drop every charges and animosity, mend fences and support the party’s candidate in person of Honourable Umeoji for the interest of the party.”

