From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has cleared 18 local government areas in the results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Young Democratic Party (YPP) claimed won in one each.

The two parties have Chief Valentine Ozigbo and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as their governorship candidates in the election.

For APGA, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is the governorship candidate.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) which has Senator Andy Uba as its candidate has not won any LGA according to results announced so far by the commission.

The LGAs won by APGA were: Anaocha, Awka North, Awka South, Ayamelum, Dunukofia, Njikoka, Oyi, Idemili South, Onitsha South, Orumba South, Onitsha North, Aguata, Idemili North, Ekwusigo, Nnewi South, Anambra West, Orunba North and Anambra East. PDP and YPP won Ogbaru and Nnewi North respectively while election did not hold in Orumba North and Ihiala LGAs according to their collation officers.

Meanwhile, a little drama played out during the declaration of the collated results of the election at the INEC headquarters in Awka, as the collation officer for Orumba North, Dr. Michael Otu alleged that he signed result of election under duress. He accused the Electoral Officer, Comfort Omoringe, who he worked with of playing double standards. He said he chose to announce the cancellation of the entire result because the entire process was not transparent.

But Omoringe dismissed the allegations as untrue. She, however, said collation officer had no idea of what his job entailed.

“He does not know the difference between conducting election and collating election. How could I have carried 253 units to my office to be conducting election? It never happened.”

She added that she escaped death by the whiskers as the police shot at her twice. She explained that the bullets did not hit her as they passed by her sides, miraculously.

The state collation officer, Prof. Florence Obi, vice chancellor of the University of Calabar, however, ordered that the Orumba North result should be reviewed by all concerned so that the result could be announced.

Meanwhile, the APC has rejected the outcome of the election, demanding for its cancellation.

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, in a statement, said: “What is happening in Anambra is never an election but big time electoral fraud and malpractice. We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election.”

Meanwhile three civil society organisations (CSOs) have urged Nigerians to continue to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its use of technology for elections.

The CSOs that monitored the election in Anambra gave the advice against the backdrop of the challenges witnessed in state’s governorship election on Saturday.

They stated this in a joint statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, and signed by the Executive Director, Adopt A Goal, Dare Atoye; Chief Executive Officer of YSAD, Obinna Nwagbara; and the Executive Director, EaglePost, Dodoh Okafor.

“Notwithstanding the glitches recorded in the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by INEC in the just concluded Anambra governorship poll, there was no alternative to the use of technology in elections,” they said.

The organisations expressed optimism that the teething challenges could be overcome in future as Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general election.

“As partners on electoral governance, we note with great displeasure that despite weeks of preparations and commitments in terms of human and financial resources, the BVAS did not yield the optimal outcome leading to the extension of voting in several places and the disenfranchisement of others.

“While we insist that INEC ought to have sorted out these knotty issues before Saturday’s election, our team would like to keep hope alive by believing that these teething challenges can be overcome as we prepare for the general election in 2023.

“We would like to encourage Nigerians to support INEC to overcome these challenges as we work to move away from the old, fraudulent system of voting and recruiting leaders.

“While we concede to the people the right to be exasperated by what happened in several polling units today, we would caution against throwing away the baby with the bath water.

“Electronic accreditation and transmission of results are the way to go if we are to restore hope in our elections.

“We must never move away from these critical objectives because of the challenges witnessed in the Anambra Decides 2021,” the CSOs said.

The CSOs said they expect INEC, after Anambra election, to sit down with its IT and operational teams and other stakeholders to study the whole events of the election and find out what needs to be fixed to get things right ahead of the general election in 2023.

They also advised INEC to institutionalise the training and retraining of poll workers/volunteers and have them pooled in its reserves nationwide.

