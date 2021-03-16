All All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), yesterday, said it has not endorsed former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Chukwuma Soludo, as APGA candidate for the November 6 governorship election.

The party said it would conduct a free and fair primary for the November 6 governorship election which it described as inevitable.

APGA Media Warriors’ National Coordinator, Chinedu Obigwe, in a statement, said those talking about a plan to impose Soludo as the party’s candidate were deceiving themselves.

“Politics is a game of horse trading and that is what is currently going on in APGA ahead of the party primary.

“The only thing is that the governor foot soldiers are not happy with those that want to play spoilers’ role game against the party in the November 6 governorship election hence the reason they are doing the needful to checkmate them.

“No stone will be left unturned in ensuring the pretenders masquerading to be governorship aspirants in APGA are put to shame.

“APGA is poised to retain Anambra State by clinching a landslide victory in the forthcoming governorship election.“There is no plan to impose Soludo as APGA candidate for the election and my advice to those peddling the false rumour is to stop deceiving themselves.”