From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has been advised to integrate fully into the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the November 6th governorship to save the party from current travails.

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a APC Anambra Governorship Campaign Council, Mr. Osita Okechukwu gave the advise in a statement, saying the safest thing for the leaders of APGA to do is to collapse its structure to APC.

“By joining APC at this moment, when it is barely three months to the November 6 governorship election in the state, APGA would have identified with the Zikist ideology and succeeded in joining the mainstream of Nigeria politics” he said.

He said after 16 years of playing in a little pond, APGA should stop agonising and organise properly within the mainstream of Nigeria politics.

The VON DG recalled how APGA took a right step in 2019 by endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that APGA should complete what it started by fusing into APC.

Okechukwu spoke against the background of claims by Anambra State government that the APC procured the Jigawa State High Court judgment that fsvoured the Jude Okeke faction, which candidate was recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the November 6th governorship poll in the state.

Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, had disclosed that searches by the government revealed that the state chapter of APC secured the controversial Jigawa State High Court judgment for the APGA faction led by Chief Jude Okeke.

Adinuba alleged that the Director General of Andy Uba Campaign Organization, Governor Hope Uzodimma sponsored the High Court judgement for the Okeke faction.

But, reacting to the allegations, Okechukwu, who is also a founding member of APC, urged APGA and its leaders to join the mainstream and stop agonising in line with APC’s Zikist ideology for national cohesion and development.

The APC chieftain declared that Senator Andy Uba’s election as governor in the November 6, gubernatorial election “will be a milestone in consolidating our Zikist stance and enhance our quest for Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.”

“APC’s victory in the forthcoming governorship poll in Anambra State will amount to killing two birds with one stone, specifically entry into the mainstream and election in 2023 of Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.”

Okechukwu said: “My candid advice to my brothers in APGA is to join us, the APC, in the mainstream of Nigeria politics instead of agonising. We in the APC has long decided to follow the footprints of Zik of Africa, a nationalist per excellence.

“As Zikists, it is our considered opinion that Anambra as a foremost state in the Southeast cannot be singing discordant song paradoxical to the outlook of majority Ndigbo” he advised.