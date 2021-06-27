From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has described the party’s primary election that produced Professor Charles Soludo as the flagbearer one of the best primaries ever conducted in Anambra State.

Chief Ezeonwuka noted that the election was free, fair and transparent, adding that it was gladdening that in spite of a purported crisis within the party, APGA was able to conduct a primary election that would serve as a model to other political parties.

He urged aggrieved members of the APGA to sheathe their swords and close rank in the interest of survival of the party for peace and progress of Anambra and Igbo land in general.

“I am particularly happy that APGA was able to conduct a hitch-free primary exercise that was transparent.

“Soludo’s victory is also good for us because having served at national and global levels, it will be good for him to serve and help develop Anambra.

“So, I call on all to support his candidature and ensure victory for APGA come November 6, ’’ he said.

