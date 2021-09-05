By Omoniyi Salaudeen

Chief Uchenna Okoli is a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In this interview, he expressed the confidence that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo will lead the party to victory in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

What is your expectation of the Anambra State governorship election coming up on November 6?

I am very happy that Soludo is now the APGA candidate for the governorship election. And by the special grace of God, he is going to win. The election would be a walkover for him and the APGA.

What gives you that confidence?

The party paved the way for victory the very day it chose Prof Charles Soludo as its flag bearer. So, the election is already foregone. It will be a mere formality for the APGA. The kind of support Soludo is getting from Governor Willie Obiano is another thing. It is very rare for a sitting governor to say somebody coming to succeed him would outperform him. That tells a lot about Governor Obiano. It confirms that he has a good heart and he wants the best for the Anambra people. We Anambrians should listen to him. He has been the governor for almost eight years now, he has the experience, he knows where he wants Anambra to be and who can take the state there. If we did not get it right by choosing Soludo as APGA candidate, all the good work Obiano has done will be in vain. Soludo will build on the foundation already laid by Obiano and take the state to the next level. He will not solve all the problems in eight years, but I believe that Anambra would be a lot better under him.

What stands him out among other candidates?

He knows how to manage the economy. As the Governor of Central Bank, he has managed the nation’s economy that is more than 200 times larger than that of the Anambra State. For him to have agreed to serve us as a state governor it is like we are demoting him from the Federal level to the state level because Soludo is qualified to be the president. We should give him all the backing to succeed in his desire to serve us and make the state better.

Don’t you think that people may misconstrue your support to mean lobbying for pecuniary benefits?

I am not supporting Soludo for any pecuniary benefit. I am supporting him for the love I have for Anambra State and our people. I am an international businessman and by the grace of God, I am comfortable. But as a patriotic senior citizen of Nigeria of Anambra State origin, I want other people also to be comfortable. And I have a strong conviction that, if Soludo eventually becomes the state governor in Anambra, the people here will thank their stars!

Then, how is the level of his acceptance to the people?

If I come to my office and discover that every staff loves my manager, I will sack my manager for that because it means he is not doing his job well. He must have compromised some policies of the company. I am not worried about some people who dislike Soludo. What I am worried about is whether or not those who dislike Soludo love Anambra State. If they love the state, they would put their hatred for Soludo aside and work with him for the general interest of the people of the state. So, I believe he is the candidate among the lots who can take us to the next level.

What then is your advice to the people of the state regarding the coming election?

They should not allow what happened in Imo State to happen to us in our state. We want to vote for a candidate that would be our governor. Even if we collectively decide and vote for a ‘goat,’ let that ‘goat’ become our governor. Nobody should be allowed to be the governor of the state through the law court. We are aware that some people are going around planning to win the election either by rigging or through the court. We should not allow that to happen. We know the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot win Anambra State. We know the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot win Anambra State. We know any other political party cannot win Anambra State apart from APGA. And even at that, we should not relax and go home to sleep believing that the job has been done. Complacency can be dangerous. On that day, we have a lot of work to do. We will go out there, we are going to vote, we are going to follow our vote to the collation centres until the results are announced and we have our own copies of the result. Though we don’t envisage going to court because we would not give room for that, we would however prepare to go to court if the need arises. But, you know we cannot go to court empty handed. We have to be armed with our results and with evidences to prove our case. No party could win Anambra State besides APGA. So, I advise my people to be ready. They can collect money from the other parties, but should vote for their conscience which is APGA. But if you don’t vote for APGA, just make sure you don’t vote for anybody you know would destroy the state. This is a trying period for us! So, we must all wake up, we must all listen and we must take actions. If we want a positive change to come to us, we must push for a positive change. We must make sure we put in the right candidate and that right candidate is Soludo.

