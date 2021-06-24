By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain Chief Charles Udeogaranya has advised the people of Anambra State to ensure that the APGA governorship candidate in the November 6 election Prof Chukwuma Soludo succeeds at the polls.

Udeogaranya said ‘the former CBN governor, remains the best candidate for the job and, therefore, there is no need to bother with the rest, when the best has emerged.’

Udeogaranya, who once aspired to be president in 2015, told the electorate to be careful in their choice of candidate bearing in mind that the economy is fragile and only knowledgeable persons should be trusted for the job. He said: ‘Being a state governor with the prevailing circumstances of direct funding of Local Government Areas, huge state debts, COVID-19 paralysis, ever-increasing forex exchange rate in a state that harbours the greatest number of Nigerian importers, dangerous insecurity challenges, unprecedented restiveness among the youths and outrageous unemployment rates, would not be a child’s play.’

Udeogaranya also appeals for a non-partisan approach saying: ‘I am not a member of APGA, but achieving a better Anambra state, a better Igboland and a better Nigeria, remains a task for all. In the end, good governance for the people should be victorious and not one political party.’

To the gallant aspirants across the board, Udeogaranya said: ‘A better Anambra State should be victorious than an individual political success; all should put hands on the deck to make it happen.’