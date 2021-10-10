From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the November 6 election, Col. Geoff Onyejegbu (rtd), has said that he was better positioned to fix insecurity in the state if elected governor.

Onyejegbu said that as a retired colonel in the Nigerian Army, he has the requisite knowledge and experience to win a war against criminals operating in the state.

“What we need now in Anambra State is a complete urban renewal. The state was in the front running ahead of most states in the South East but now, they’re behind.

“Being an engineer and an architect, we have so much in my quest for governorship. With 32 years experience in security, intelligence, it is not there in the shelf of Shoprite for anyone to pick.

“And that is what the state needs now. You have to secure the environment before you can think of fixing the economy, development issues. We are here today because there is a semblance of security.

“But we know what the situation will be if security breaks down. This place will become very untenable for anyone to sit and listen or do this debate. Therefore, Anambra is seeking to employ one of us.

“And I can tell you, as any chief executive, you will want to employ somebody who is not only just qualified in the basics of what you need for that office but somebody who has added advantage.

And that added advantage is not what is displayed in any shop. It is a security experience. So, if you do not have that, you cannot give what you do not have”, Onyejegbu said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .