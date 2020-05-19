Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State governorship aspirant in 2021 election on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ike Oligbo, has donated N1 million to the party as part of his contribution to the palliatives to cushion the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

Oligbo said he joined other stakeholders and party faithful to donate to the party’s coffers to cushion the effect of COVID-19 hardship and sufferings of the poor and less privileged in the state.

He said apart from the cash donation, he had earlier distributed bags of rice, sanitizers, face masks and hand gloves to the people of Umuoji community of the state.

Chairman of Anambra PDP Palliative Committee Chidi Onyemelukwe, while receiving the donation, said the party had received donations from many party stakeholders and members and would be committing N125 million to the palliative to the people of the state.

She commended Oligbo and other party members for their contributions towards uplifting the sufferings of the poor in the state and promised the fund raised would be used judiciously.