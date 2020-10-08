Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship aspirant for the 2021 election, Chief Ike Oligbo, has commended the Inspector General Police, Mr. Mohammed Adam for the establishment of police zonal headquarters zone 13 at Ukpo in Anambra State.

Oligbo who is a security expert, gave the commendation when he visited the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of the new zone, Mr. Danmallam Mohammed.

Oligbo said he visited the AIG to support the fight against crime and criminality in the state, applauding the AIG for the step taken so far to beef up security in the zone.

“I also support the idea of SARS to leave the roads so that it will be reformed. I support the IGP for taking that decision in order to reform the SARS unit. In every group there must be good people and bad people, and if it is reformed it will service the people better. But the way it was going before the ban, it was not good for public safety,” Oligbo said.