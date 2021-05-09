From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Governorship aspirant under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Amb. Ike Oligbo has lamented the state of insecurity in Nigeria especially the wanton destruction and killings going on in the South-East.

Oligbo who is a philanthropist and Multi-Millionaire in a statement decried the lack of concerted action from the federal government to bring the security situation under control.

He condemned the attack and burning of Obosi police station by unidentified hoodlums

and emphasized that without the guarantee of security of lives and properties Nigeria could collapse which he said would be catastrophic not only for the current democratic dispensation but for the future of Nigeria as a nation.

Oligbo who is an internationally recognized security expert urged the federal government to be resolute and unrelentingly in fighting the scourge of Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and bandits that have been raining havoc on the country for many years now.

“I would like to see the Nigerian Commander in Chief, President Mohammadu Buhari to rise up to the occassion of fighting insecurity with all the state tools available to him. We cannot progress as a country until criminals and their activities are brought under control and nipped in the bud.

“To bring sanity to the country government must be proactive and take the fight to the bandits and criminals” Oligbo said.

He further advised the Federal government to reconsider the practice of paying ransoms to criminals when they kidnap innocent citizens, arguing that such practice will encourage the criminals to engage in their nefarious activities.

The charismatic politician further advised Nigerians to be vigilant and cautious while going about their daily lives’ activities.