A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Chidi Ogbaji, has called for unity among aspirants in the November 6 governorship election to guarantee victory for the party.

Ogbaji, coordinator of APC Patriots, a group of committed party members, who claimed a number of aspirants might be contemplating to dump the party after primary, begged them to jettison the idea.

Instead, he urged losers in the forthcoming primary to support anybody that emerged candidate to enable the party wrestle power from All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

Speaking to newsmen, yesterday, in Awka, Anambra State capital, Ogbaji said the APC Patriots would serve as third leg to assuage pre-primary conditional requirements, as well as its outcome, to guarantee credible primary that would produce credible candidate.