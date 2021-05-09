From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

With the June 23 All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party primary fast approaching for the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election, APGA members in Ayamelum Council Area have insisted that Hon Nonso Smart Okafor be given the party ticket.

The party members gave their support to the candidacy of the lawmaker while receiving him at the party’s local government secretariat on Saturday during his consultation visit at the council area.

Addressing the members, the aspirant said that he was in the council area to have a face-to-face interaction with them because of his regard for stakeholders.

He said that his ambition was driven by his passion to harness the resources of the state, so that all citizens would have a better life.

Okafor emphasised that in the area of agriculture, of which communities in Ayamelum farmers are known for, he has prepared a policy that could create food sufficiency, wealth, and job opportunities, which would position the state to be a leading player in national and global food markets.

The lawmaker, who also represents Nnewi North in the Anambra State House of Assembly, revealed that apart from building agric hubs in each senatorial zone of the state, his government would provide a friendly regulatory framework that would attract local and external investments into the sector, especially in the area of processing and value-addition.

Endorsing the gubernatorial ambition of Hon Okafor, the Chairman of APGA in Ayamelum Council Area, Hon Onyenwe Livinus, and woman leader of the party in the local government area, Mrs Helen Nnabuife, who respectively spoke on behalf of the party faithful, said that Hon Okafor had shown that he was pro-people and believed in the welfare of the masses.

According to them, the council would ensure that delegates in the wards would vote for the lawmaker.

The consultation parley had the presence of all the party executives in the twelve wards and the council executives of Ayamelum.