From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Three aspirants on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform from Nnewi community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State for the November 6 governorship election have agreed to work together to ensure one of them picked the ticket.

The aspirants are Chris Azubogu, Emeka Etiaba and Chidi Onyemelukwe.

Speaking during a reception organised for the chairman of the PDP in Nnewi North council, Nonso Amamchukwu, at the weekend, Azubogu advised that instead of the trio fighting dirty over the PDP ticket, and probably lose out to aspirants from other areas, they must be united to ensure one of them picked the ticket.

“We have capable aspirants from Nnewi; two men and one woman. Each of us is more than qualified to rule Anambra State as governor. But we must not dwell on the euphoria of our credibility and qualifications, and lose out.

“Our common goal is to ensure one of us picks the ticket. When that happens, others will cue in, and make sure PDP wins the general election. We cannot afford to divide our delegates and supporters; we must not compromise our chances this time around,” Azubogu said.

Also, Etiaba said if Nnewi loses the opportunity to produce Anambra governor in March 2022, the industrial town had to wait for the next 24 years.

Onyemelukwe said either of the three could change the fortune of Anambra State if elected.