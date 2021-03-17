From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Chris Azubogu has promised to deploy technology to improve security in the state, if elected governor.

Azubogu stated this, in an interview with journalists, after obtaining the PDP Expression of Interest and Governorship nomination forms, at the party secretariat, in Abuja.

The aspirant,who is also a member of the House of Representatives, noted that he has the requisite skills to deliver good governance to Anambra State.

‘My plan on security, because the primary duty of government is the protection of lives and property, is to leverage on technology and innovation. There are structures already on ground but there is room for improvement.

“I am a systems person and I work with procedures. Methods of improving on the security of any state range from proper identification and ensuring that we man all entries and exits and making sure that we leverage modern technology and innovation to make it difficult for crime to thrive.

“Then you have to rely on data to map crime. If you are not a step ahead of criminals, you cannot do it. You have to be proactive to manage the security architecture of any state,” Azubogu stated.

He added that “we are committed to offering good service, transparent, inclusive and accountable governance in Anambra state.”