By Vincent Kalu

Candidates for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, yesterday, shifted the battleground to Lagos State to present their manifestos to Anambra residents in the state.

The event which was organized by the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU) under the auspices of Nzuko Umunna 2021 at Colonades Hotels, Ikoyi, offered candidates the opportunity to reel out their plans of action to transform Anambra State to be an envy of all.

Some of the candidates present included Chief Val Ozigbo (PDP), Dr. Obiora Okonkwo (Zenith Labour Party), Dr. Godwin Maduka (Accord Party), Chief Akachukwu Nwakpo (ADC), Chief Ben Etiaba (Action Alliance) and Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo (AAC).

In his welcome address, the President of AASDU, Chief Amechi Ebeledike, said that the election was not going to be business as usual, declaring that “only the best is good for their state.”

His words: “I will continue to honour the undying AASDU rallying spirit, especially in shaping the electoral fortunes of Anambra politicians, particularly in the governorship race.

“We have done it before and we shall do it again. It is on record that hardly has any candidate successfully emerged as elected governor of Anambra State without partnering with AASDU Lagos.

“The reason is obvious – almost all the past candidates have had Lagos as their second homes and made their fortunes here in Lagos in association with other prominent Anambrarians who are known to be influencers of great feat.

“It is therefore imperative that the support of the Lagos group would produce the much desired exponential effects and catalysts to ensure electoral victory at home.”

The chairman of the event, Chief Nnamdi Obi, the CEO of Embassy Pharmaceutical Ltd, harped on the need to reduce the cost of governance.

All the candidates spoke against the insecurity situation in the state, and proffered solutions to the worrisome development.

