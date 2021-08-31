From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, received the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Buhari, who is also the national leader of the party, received Uba alongside some APC governors and other leaders of the ruling party.

Coordinator of Andy Uba Media Office, Arinze Igboeli, in a statement, qouted Buhari as describing Uba as a gentleman; and stated that he couldn’t wait to celebrate Uba’s victory at the poll.

“In a move that silenced pessimists and a host of naysayers, President Muhammadu Buhari today received the candidate of the APC for the November 6th guber elections in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba at the villa today.”

“Senator Uba who was accompanied by a number of governors and the Chairman of the Caretaker And Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni was formally presented to President Buhari as the party’s flag bearer.”

“A highly pleased Buhari described Andy Uba as a gentleman and stated that he was indeed anxious for an Uba victory to the cheers of the host of governors present”, the statement partly read.

Igboeli said that his principal thanked Buhari for receiving him and described the visit as “a moral booster for the campaigns.”

He said that Uba appealed to Ndi Anambra to support the APC which he said has better plans for the state. He said that APC was ready and determined to enthrone good governance in the state if voted into power.

Igboeli said that the governorship candidate, Uba, would soon commence his campaign in the state and that the campaign team would take the party’s good messages to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.