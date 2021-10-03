From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Worried by the spate of violent attacks and killings ahead Anambra governorship Election, Catholic bishops in Anambra State have declared one-month special prayers for divine intervention and success of the polls.

In a release signed by the Metropolitan Catholic Bishop of Onitsha, Most Rev.

Valerian Okeke , the bishops said the special prayers would last from

October 1, to October 30, 2021.

Describing the situation as extraordinary times that require extraordinary prayers and actions, the bishops urged all men and women of goodwill to fervently pray for peace.

The clerics said the prayers would take the form of a special October Devotion, asking the intervention and intercession of “our Blessed Mother Mary and St. Joseph who are great intercessors on our behalf before God especially during this election.”

“Among other intentions, we are specially requested to include these major intentions which included gratitude to God that we are alive and have the opportunity to cast our votes and choose our governor.

