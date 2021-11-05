From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Commends Anambra people for commitment to the process

Convener of the Situation Room , Ene Obi who briefed the press in Awka Friday, said the Civil Society Situation Room will also look out for six critical areas as INEC administers the elections.

The areas of focus she listed included timely opening of poll, adherence to COVID-19 Protocols on election day, knowledge of election procedures by INEC adhoc staff and voting procedures particularly the efficacy of the new Bi-modal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS). Other areas included transmission of polling units’ results, transparent collation process and early distribution and deployment of personnel and materials

Obi who was flanked by two co-conveners, Asma’u Joda and James Ugochukwu together with attendance of some foreign observers said the Situation Room noted the peculiar tensed political environment and the subsequent apprehension that have trailed the election and commended the people of Anambra for their commitment to the democratic process in the State despite the prevailing challenges.

She disclosed that the Situation Room will work with her over 70 partners and networks to observe the election and receive reports from across the 21 local government areas of the State.

“We also acknowledge the efforts of the security agencies to maintain law and order. Situation Room is counting on the assurances of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force that they are fully prepared for the election, with INEC assuring that logistics and deployment are fully under its control and the Police assuring that it will keep the security situation under check” she said.

She also said the Situation Room expects an improved administration and management of the 2021 Anambra State Governorship Election and will also keep a close eye on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) Portal as an additional layer of accountability and transparency in the election.

“Situation Room calls on all security agencies to deploy effectively across the State, taking special cognisance of the remote and riverine areas, as well as security flash points, while adhering strictly to the rules of engagement. We shall be observing the conduct of the security agencies. We further call on the Police to document evidence of violence, infractions and their perpetrators and share this information with INEC, in order to speedily bring offenders to book.

“We call on the political parties to play by the rules and to support the conduct of a free, fair and credible election in Anambra State. They should note that this election is not worth the blood of any citizen of Anambra State and Nigerians at large. Parties and their candidates should uphold the spirit and contents of the Peace Accord they entered into in the full view of the world. There is a moral and legal obligation to abide by this agreement and there will be consequences in this regard, in accordance to the provisions of the Electoral Act”

The Situation Room finally enjoined all eligible voters in Anambra State to come out on Saturday and effectively participate in the process of electing a leader of their choice for the State.

