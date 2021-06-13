From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, yesterday, suspended the three-man ward delegate congresses of the party, which started last Thursday across the state.

Umeaba said that by the ruling of the Abuja High Court last Wednesday, which sacked the Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu-led state executive committee, he had been legally empowered to pilot the affairs of the party and protect its interests in the state.

The Abuja court sitting in Maitama and presided over by Justice O. A. Adeniyi had ruled in a matter brought before it by Samuel Anyakorah and others against the PDP (first defendant) and others wherein the court ruled in favour of the claimant.

“The first defendant is hereby ordered and compelled that during the conduct of all elections in Anambra State, to henceforth adopt, employ, recognize and use only the list of already inaugurated party officers and delegates that emerged from the Anambra PDP Congresses conducted on 28th November, 2017 and 1st December, 2017, validated by the Senator Grace Bent Ward Congress Appeal Panel Report and Barrister Ukpai Local Government Appeal Panel Report, under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, who shall continue to act in the capacities for which they were duly elected,” the court order partly read.

Umeaba, an Acting Caretaker Committee chairman, while briefing journalists at the party secretariat in Awka, said he would contact the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for a new date for the conduct of the ward congresses ahead of the governorship primary.