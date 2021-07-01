From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The representative of Aguata Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, has been elected as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the November 6 election.

Umeoji emerged candidate at a primary election organized by Chief Jude Okeke-led National Working Committee of the party at Awka Wonderland in Awka, the state capital.

This came barely few days after the factional National Chairman of the party, Chief Edozie Njoku, emerged as the governorship candidate of his own faction of the party at a primary poll held at Finotel Hotel, Awka.

Earlier, a faction of the party led by Chief Victor Oye elected the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as its candidate for the same election.

Media Director of Umeoji’s campaign organization, Uloka Chukwubuikem, in a statement issued to Daily Sun, said that Umeoji secured 904 votes to defeat his closet rival, Lady Chinyere Nweke, who got 73 votes.

He said that a total of 1,007 delegates were accredited for the exercise while 986 votes were shared by the two aspirants even as nine votes were declared invalid in the keenly contested election.

He said that Umeoji was declared the winner and returned as the governorship candidate of the party by an electoral committee chaired by Hon. Chris Okoli.

Chukwubuikem disclosed that over 15 members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, government appointees, major stakeholders and thousands of party faithful witnessed the event.

National Publicity Secretary of the APGA faction, Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, was present at the primary poll alongside other NWC Electoral Committee members.

He was quoted as saying that the exercise was a sign of the good thing coming to the state. He made it clear that the election which was free, fair and transparent.

He said that he had seen the will of the people and real APGA foot soldiers prevail and that with the choice of Hon. Umeoji as the gubernatorial candidate of the party, the main election would be a walkover come November 6.

Umeoji, in his acceptance speech, was quoted as eulogizing the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, for his developmental strides in the state, promising to consolidate on his many legacies if elected governor.

“To the glory of God, we have reclaimed our party from the leprous hands of those who swore to sink APGA. We have returned joy and smiles to the heart and faces of genuine lovers of our great party.

“My victory is a victory for Anambra State and entire Ndị Igbo who believe in the ideology of APGA. We will move very fast to close ranks and prepare for the main election which I’m very optimistic about.

“I have already spoken to a good number of our party faithful who are aggrieved to come back. We have started reconciliation, all members of APGA will come back for us to win this crucial election and further sustain the legacy bequeathed to us by Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

“In few weeks time, we will make public our manifestos for the continuous development of our dear state.

“Anambra is blazing the trails under the watch of Governor Obiano and my undertaking is to continue and complete all the legacy projects of the Willie Obiano administration”, Umeoji said.

Umeoji said his administration would create jobs, give high stakes to youths and tackle raising insecurity with modern technology among others.

