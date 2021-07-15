From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Federal High Court sitting in Awka has granted an interim junction summoning Senator Andy Uba over the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Anambra state.

An aspirant and a Presidential aide Chief Maxwell S. Okoye had approached the court to obtain an interim junction order restraining APC and the chairman of APC primary election committee and governor of Ogun state Mr. Dapo Abiodun from forwarding the name of Sen. Uba as standard bearer of the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

Okoye also sought the court to restrain Sen. Uba from parading himself as candidate of APC pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory and also prayed the court to direct APC and INEC to forward, recognize and publish his name (Okoye) as standard bearer of the party for the election based on APC primary election result attached to the application as exhibit M to M20.

The presiding judge, Justice H. A. Nganjiwa after hearing from counsel to Okoye, B. O Okpemandu and Oge Nwankwo urging the court to grant the relief sought by their client, refused to grant the three reliefs sought by Okoye.

The Judge ordered: “the plaintiff/applicant is asked to put the defendants on notice and they should come and show cause why this order should not be granted pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

“The originating summons and order of court be served on all the defendants. In view of the provisions of Section 87 (10) of the Electoral Act, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the parties to maintain status quo in the interest of justice pending the hearing and determination of originating summons.

Justice Nganjiwa adjourned the matter till Monday July 19, 2021 for mention.

