From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A Board of Trustees (BoT) member of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has accused some members of the party of activities capable of undermining the winning chances of the party in Anambra State ahead of the 2021 governorship election.

The party chieftain who spoke while assessing the situation on ground in APGA ahead of the governorship election slated for November 6 this year, declared that some members of the party had embarked on movement and activities capable of reducing the chances of the party towards retaining the governorship seat at the Government House. He warned that such activities would not be tolerated.

“From the time of former Governor Peter Obi, APGA as a political party adopted a winning formula which has helped us to continue to win elections in Anambra State. The winning formula is that the party always presents the most credible candidate known and widely acceptable by the electorate.

“So in like manner, I want to assure you that APGA will present the most credible candidate well known and acceptable by the electorate during the governorship election in November. Any attempt by any member of the party to prevent us from presenting a candidate who is good enough to win election for us should be vehemently resisted, ” he insisted.

He specifically fingered some members of the State House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives in APGA who he said were eyeing the governorship ticket of the party ahead of the 2021 poll. He notified them that the party had for long groomed “an Ijele (a big masquerade) for the 2021 polls and any move capable to jeopardize the chances of presenting the Ijele to the electorate won’t be tolerated.”

The BoT member advised the APGA Federal and State lawmakers in House of Representatives and State House of Assembly to avoid being greedy and over ambitious, telling them to shelve their governorship ambition and concentrate on making APGA more popular by attracting dividends of democracy to their constituents through qaulity representation.

“We cannot fold our hands and watch the chances of our great party towards winning election dragged into jeopardy. We have an Ijele who is good to go, so these lawmakers at Awka and Abuja who were privileged to serve the party in that capacity should concentrate on that point to give the party quality representation and not complicate things for us with selfish interest, ” he concluded.