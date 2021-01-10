A pressure group, South East Concern Group (SECG) has called on the people of Anambra State to vote massively for Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, saying the senator would take the state to greater heights if elected governor.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos recently, SECG National Coordinator, Mazi Paul Eze, said Senator Ubah has all it takes to bring about development in Anambra State. According to him, ” it is indeed politically wise to invest in a leader whose attributes are well known, a man who understands and embodies the core values and aspiration of his people.”

He noted that the group’s support for Senator Ubah was premised on the outcome of an in-depth survey conducted by the group recently on the capability, capacity and popularity, amongst others, of the long lists of those seeking to contest in the forthcoming 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

“We when we looked at the long list of aspirants seeking for the governorship seat in Anambra State, our group immediately embarked on an in-depth study and research to ascertain the capability, capacity, popularity and antecedents, amongst other parameters, of these candidates. Interestingly, after a long and exhaustive search, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah came tops above other candidates, hence the decision of our group to strongly and sincerely endorse, support and campaign for his overwhelming victory at the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State,” he said.

Speaking further, the leader of SECG stated that given the passion and vision the senator has for the people, he was fully confident that Ubah would bring visible and people oriented socio-economic and infrastructure development across all parts of the state, including fixing the gargantuan of problems facing the society. Eze further disclosed that there will be a public presentation of a book in honour of Senator Ubah, titled: Let us reshape the future.

According to him, “in partnership with Civic Research Publishers International, our organisation will be unveiling, ‘Let us reshape the future’, a book in honour of Senator Ubah.”

Throwing more light on this, the group’s Project Director, Barr. Chudi Nweke, noted that the book was a gesture to encourage creative, innovative and people oriented leadership aimed at uplifting the standard of living of the citizenry, as well as boosting socio-economic and infrastructure development across the state.

He noted that,” the book is a measure of our modest and devoted support in his bid to become the executive governor of Anambra State come 2021.”

Nweke counseled the people of Anambra that the yardstick for the choice of the governor of the state should be based on practical and physical antecedents of the candidate, and not theories, noting: “The choice must be the one who has the magic wand, capacity and capability to make things work. Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is a business icon, a sports enthusiast and promoter, as well as a renowned philanthropist, who is roundly positioned to take Anambra State, and its teeming citizenry to greater heights.”