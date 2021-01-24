A Nigerian Entrepreneur and advocate for Youth Employment and Good Governance, Chukwuebuka Obidike has emphasized on unity as the basis for which Nnewi can produce the next governor of the Anambra State .

He made this statement during an interaction with some Nnewi stakeholders as INEC fixes November 6 for Anambra governorship election, explaining that, “You all must have heard about the phrase United we stand divided we fall, Since 16yrs APGA has ruled the state, Nnewi being one of commercial town in the state , town to late Igbo leader(Ikemba Nnewi) and founder of APGA , Nnewi has never witness government attention, majority of development seen in today Nnewi are collective efforts of individuals not the government.

Nnewi being a home of majority of Anambra billionaires, has what it takes to support or back any candidate for the governorship position but pride and division has become a big catalyst to our dream of producing a governor rather we prefer supporting or sponsoring candidates outside our zone .

November 6 is the right time for us to show other towns that we can unite , that we can do it together and we will with one voice.

With unity we can win, we all can work, we all have the capability to support any candidate but by working together we can win, individually we are like one drop but together in unity we are like ocean, in this world you will meet different people, and every different people will know something that you don’t hence by understanding each other we people can learn through each other.

As it says “ I CAN DO SOMETHING WHICH YOU CANNOT, AND YOU CAN DO SOMETHING WE I CAN’T BUT TOGETHER WE CAN DO GREAT THINGS.”