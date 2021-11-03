From : Adannna Nnamani

Mr. ObioraAgbasimelo and Labour Party have debunked the claim by Comrade Joseph Ndirang that the national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) was engaging in serious political alliance discussions with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate Chief Valentine Ozigbo to endorse him for the forthcoming November 6, Anambra State election.

Mr. ObioraAgbasimelo and Labour Party in a letter to The Sun Publishing Limited through their lawyer, Mr. ChukwudebeObiora of Law Reform Rights described the reported political alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Chief Valentine Ozigbo to endorse him for the forth coming November 6 Anambra State election as “fake news”.

It would be recalled that Labour Party’s Acting Secretary General, Joseph Ndirang had in a statement revealed that talks were ongoing for possible political alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to endorse Chief Valentine Ozigbo for the forthcoming November 6, Anambra State election.

