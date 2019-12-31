Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The traditional ruler of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe MacAnthony Chinedu Okonkwo, has advised those championing the issue of zoning ahead of the 2021 governorship election in the state to stop wasting their energy and resources as Ndi Anambra would want a competent person as governor irrespective of the senatorial zone such a person comes from.

He said that there was no basis for making case for zoning as all the senatorial zones have had a taste of the state’s number one political position. In this interview, he spoke about some other issues of concern.

How would you rate the performance of the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano so far? How well or badly do you think he is doing?

To me, leadership is not easy. People that have not led even their family or kindred or village or town union, most of them are seeing leadership as being easy. But it is the most difficult thing on earth because whether you are leading people well or not, people must criticise you; there must be critiques. Obiano is doing very well. He cannot kill himself. He is one of the best governors Anambra has ever produced. Now, we are in the village; people are going about their normal businesses safely. There are no interruptions by criminals and armed robbers including kidnappers. Those ones are now a thing of the past. Upon all the things he is doing, people are still criticising him. Do we talk about the fire disaster that took place in Ochanja Market, Onitsha? He compensated them with over N100 million. Which government has ever done that? It is not easy. So, for me, Obiano is doing very well. And I must have to tell the people that have already started consultations in their bid to become governor. You should not condemn Obiano for you to be governor. Pray that you will win so that we will now see a better Obiano not by criticizing him. I am not in support of that. People should talk about themselves and what they are capable of doing in the future for Ndi Anambra if given the mandate. So, I warn all the aspirants to mind their business and talk about themselves and what they will be able to do better if elected governor. They need to convince the electorate to vote for them and not criticizing Obiano.

What kind or quality of person do you think Anambra needs as the next governor?

I may not say because God knows the best. As we are talking now, God has already provided someone who will be the next governor. It is only God that knows. I don’t know who will be the next governor. Everything is in the hands of God. You can see what happened in Bayelsa State recently. Nobody knew that Lyon was going to pick the throne but at the end, you saw what happened. The almighty Dickson was humbled and now Lyon is the governor-elect. It is only God that ordains the king. It is only God that knows tomorrow. But asking me the kind of candidate or may be, person that we need to be the next governor; we need somebody that will know the mind of Anambra people. Though the person cannot kill himself. Like I said earlier, leadership is not easy but we pray that God will give us somebody that can lead us well; somebody that can remember that Anambra is the heartbeat of business people in Nigeria. Anambra State is the Taiwan of Africa. So, I pray that God will give us somebody that can enhance business so that our people will go into manufacturing. Obiano did well in terms of agriculture. But we need somebody that can still do more; somebody that can take over from where he stops by the year 2022. We want a God fearing person that will be able to know his people. Not somebody that will be in the office and be speaking grammar every day. No! We need an action governor like Obiano. Whoever that tells you that Obiano is not doing well does not know what he is saying. The man is trying his best. But I noticed that the critics are so much because of the many people wanting to be governor. In Anambra South Senatorial zone alone, we have 50 aspirants. Among the 50, up to 30 are billionaires. In Anambra Central, we have three aspirants already. In Anambra North, we also have three again. They are all ready and have declared their intention to be governor. But it is only God that ordains.

That brings us to the question. The issue of zoning is alien to Ndi Anambra because here we talk about quality; we talk about competence. But lately, we noticed that some persons are bandying the issue of zoning. Would you prefer a competent person as governor or somebody who must come from a particular zone whether competent or not?

If they are talking about zoning, let them remember that each zone has gone there about twice. If we talk about the South that is championing the issue of zoning, let us remember that Ezeife if from the South, Etiaba is from the South, Andy Uba that went there for about 16 or 17 days is from the South, and Chinwoke Mbadinuju is also from the South. So, when they now start talking about zoning and saying that it is their turn, they should know that all the zones have gone there twice. For example, in the central, Ngige is from the Central. Peter Obi is from the Central. If we go to the North now, the present governor, Chief Willie Obiano, is from the North and he is doing his second tenure now. For me, I don’t know what is in the mind of God. Like I said, it is God that will decide. But the people from the South that are saying that it must be from the South, I want all of them to remember that each zone in Anambra State has gone like two times. Let them have it in mind. So, I can’t be against somebody from the Central that says he wants to contest. I can’t be against somebody from the North that says he wants to contest. I can’t also be against the numerous people coming out from the South. It is only God that ordains leadership. Anambra State is a big state. I am warning, whoever that is contesting should have the interest of the people at heart; not his pocket and his family. Just like we are seeing in Nigeria today, whoever that is lucky to get into a position will only know about his family and himself.

In other words, you are voting for competence and not zone?

Automatically, I am voting for competence. It cannot be zoned. We want somebody that will be able to move this state forward, somebody that will be able to start from where our amiable good governor will stop; somebody that can pick it up and start moving ahead. And also somebody that will always respect the traditional rulers and have us in mind just the way they are doing in Yoruba and Hausa states. We need somebody in Igbo land that will have the interest of traditional rulers at heart; somebody that can change the institution for the best like what we are seeing in the North and also in the West. That’s what we are praying for. That is the person we are begging God to give us.