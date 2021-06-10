By Zika Bobby

Aspirant for the Anambra governorship contest in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ben Etiaba, has assured the people of the state that his decision to throw his hat into the ring for the governorship race was to redefine governance and use the state to set the pace for the entire South-East by giving priority to education, health, agriculture and security.

Etiaba, who spoke at the national secretariat of the party on Tuesday, while submitting his nomination form ahead of the APC primaries coming up on June 26, expressed optimism that the party would win the election.

“Anambra State is unique and dynamic and so deserves a leader that can further reposition it for greater advancement. I offer myself for service because I have values to add and I have the experience to turn things around positively for our dear state. If we get it right and reposition, Anambra State stands the chance of being the number one state in Nigeria from any angle we look at it. Our people are not only industrious, they are brilliant and focused. We have a history of excellence in wealth creation, business, entrepreneurship and even education but we need leaders who can help us explore all our potentials and refocus our energies,”

Etiaba, who solemnly led about 15 party members from Anambra State to Abuja to submit the expression of interest and nomination forms, commended the Federal Government for various infrastructural development projects that have taken place or currently taking place in all the federal constituencies of the state.

Etiaba, a former Chairman of the United Kingdom chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), said he deliberately came to the secretariat without funfair and pageantry because the time for celebration is yet to come.

However, he pointed out that he has nothing against those who came into the secretariat triumphantly, adding that people are different and so approaches also differ.

The aspirant, who was personally received by the Secretary of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe expressed confidence that he would emerge the party’s candidate whether the exercise is through election or by consensus.

He, therefore, appealed to the Anambra people to vote for the APC candidate in the next election.

Responding, the National Secretary James Akpanudoedehe said, APC thanked Chief Ben Etiaba for picking a ticket and picking APC as his party. He added that the ruling party would provide a level playing field for all its aspirants.