From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A governorship aspirant in Anambra State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Emeka Etiaba, has declared his readiness to take over the mantle of leadership from Governor Willie Obiano.

Etiaba is the first son of Dame Virgy Etiaba, a former female governor of Anambra. While stating that the state had been blessed with good leaders, he assured that he would introduce new ways of doing things in the interest of the masses.

He said: “I must first of all acknowledge that from the time of Senator Ngige to Dame Virgy Etiaba, Mr Peter Obi to the present Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Anambra State has been blessed with good governors. It’s not an issue of coming to do totally different things. No.

“There are some policies that I could sustain. And such policies must be sustainable consistently. But there are new ways of doing things that I will introduce. I have spoken several times on the issue of giving out my manifesto. And I always say that a lot of people are waiting to hear from me. Indeed, other aspirants in other to make up their manifestoes. But I don’t want to enrich anybody’s manifesto.”

He also revealed his plan to reinvigorate the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) to have enough to run the administration, promising to give priority attention to secondary and tertiary education as well as security.

For those from other senatorial zones outside Anambra South who insist that they must contest the governorship election without obedience to the zoning arrangement, Etiaba said it was their fundamental human rights to contest, if they so wished.