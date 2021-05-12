From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former House of Representatives member for Idemili North and South, Charles Odedo, has donated N1 million to a youth group, Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), supporting the former CBN Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, for Anambra State Governor.

Odedo said that the youths were smart and visionary in their choice of Soludo, stating that the ex-CBN boss has the requisite knowledge and experience to transform the state economically.

‘We believe that Soludo is a very good material. Even in the federal government, as of today, he is serving as a member of the economic team. So, even our president recognises his ability,’ Odedo said.

‘And also I witnessed firsthand, during the period of 2004 to 2009 when he was, first, the economic adviser, CEO National Planning Commission and then, the Central Bank Governor, the way he consolidated our banks, he’s like somebody that saw tomorrow.

‘The collapse that happened all over the world did not affect our banks. It was because of this man. So, we believe in his ability and also his ability to perform and implement his vision,’ Odedo said.

Convener of YESS Dr Nelson Omenugha, while commending Odedo for his donation, said that the youths decided to throw their weights behind Soludo because they were confident that the state would be better off under his watch as governor.

‘What happened here is actually unique; unique in the sense that for the first time a public declaration of a leading and a political heavyweight, Hon Charles Odedo, declaring support openly for Prof Charles Soludo.

‘I know that others are waiting for the primaries to come and go before they come out openly. That’s why I described it as something unique because Odedo has taken a courageous step.

‘Soludo is one brand that comes across several and different political inclinations and faiths. If you talk about Pentecostals, traditionalists, Catholics, Anglicans, name them, you’ll find them supporting Soludo.

‘If you talk about APC, YPP, APGA, PDP, you will also find them supporting Soludo. So, Soludo is a great brand that people are very happy to associate with.

‘What Odedo has done is mainly to consolidate; to key in and help to move Soludo’s project forward in Idemili North and South; and of course, by extension, in Anambra State because he has allies in other local government areas.

‘So, these persons are going to collapse their structures and also follow suit by declaring their support openly for Prof. Charles Soludo,’ Omenugha said.