From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the November 6, Anambra governorship election, an aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has promised to tackle insecurity with job creation and youth empowerment.

Ezeemo, who spoke with journalists, after submitting his nomination form, at the PDP National Secretariat, in Abuja, that he is the governorship contest, because of his love for humanity.

The governorship hopeful promised that if elected, he would attract investment to the state and create massive job opportunities for the youths.

According to him, “I am distinct from other aspirants. I am from Anambra state and I live in Anambra state. There is no infrastructure in place and the people have been suffering. I am wearing the shoe I and know where it pinches. Other aspirants are all living in abroad or in Abuja.

“Secondly, I left England where I have lived for twenty years and came back to fix my state; to add value to the state. I am experienced more than all of them. I cannot criticise any of them, but am sure I am more experienced than all of them.

“I have love for humanity. One thing is for you to have need to serve the people and another is to have that passion. I have the passion and good intention. My purpose is to serve not really where it is zone to.”

Ezeemo added that “from my manifesto, you can know what I have been able to achieve. As a private person, I have created jobs within Anambra state that does not benefit me in any way. I have been able to do some philanthropic work.

“If elected, I will secure the state and engage the youths. With my connection, I will bring in investors. There is no amount of police and army that can secure a place. The only thing that can secure us is that we have food and jobs for the youth.”